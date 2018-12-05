Need International Inquiry Into "Awful" Khashoggi Murder: UN Rights Chief

"I believe an inquiry is needed in terms of ensuring what really happened and who are the people responsible for that awful killing," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said.

World | | Updated: December 05, 2018 19:19 IST
Jamal Khashoggi was killed by a 15-member team, allegedly on Saudi crown prince's orders.


Geneva: 

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday that an international investigation was needed to determine who was responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October.

Senior U.S. senators said on Tuesday they were more certain than ever that Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was responsible for the killing of Khashoggi after receiving a CIA briefing on the matter.

Bachelet, asked at news conference in Geneva about the need for an international inquiry, replied: "I do believe it is really needed in terms of ensuring what really happened and who are the (people) responsible for that awful killing."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

