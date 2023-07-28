Nearly 30 Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Philippines: Report

The incident happened after motorized boat was battered by strong winds in Philippine. (Representational)

Around 40 passengers have been rescued while 30 others are feared dead after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, Philippine News Agency reported.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that MBCA Princess Aya capsized about 50 yards away from Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan.

According to the agency, the incident took place around 1 am when the motorized boat was battered by strong winds that caused passengers to panic and group to its port side, causing it to capsize.

It noted that the number of individuals rescued and casualties are not yet finalized and are still being checked, reported Philippine News Agency.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area.

