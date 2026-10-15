Who Is Philip Green? Australian Diplomat To Speak At NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23.

Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India, will speak on Day 1 of the summit on October 22 at 3:05 pm. He will join Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India, for a session titled "The West, Rewired: The New Transatlantic Order".

Who Is Philip Green?

Philip Green is an Australian diplomat who currently serves as the country's High Commissioner to India. He is also Australia's non-resident Ambassador to Bhutan. He studied arts and law at the University of Sydney. He also holds honorary degrees from James Cook University and Murdoch University.

He has also served as Australia's ambassador or high commissioner to Germany, Singapore, South Africa and Kenya.

In 2002, Green received the Medal of the Order of Australia for his role in the response to the Bali terrorist attacks. Then in 2004, he led the secretariat for a review of Australian intelligence agencies.

From 2009 to 2010, Green served as international adviser to then Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. He later became Rudd's chief of staff when he was foreign minister, serving from 2010 to 2012. In 2016, he helped conclude a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and Singapore and also worked on upgrading the Australia-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

From 2017 to 2019, he worked on Australia's policy for the Quad, a grouping of India, Australia, the United States and Japan. He also helped oversee the implementation of Australia's Indo-Pacific Strategy after its launch in 2017.

In 2021, he worked on strengthening ties between Australia and Germany. This included the Enhanced Strategic Partnership and the Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord.

Green is married to Susan Marks, a professor of international law at the London School of Economics and a Fellow of the British Academy.

NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will bring together world leaders, diplomats, business leaders and experts to discuss important issues facing the world.

This year's theme is "A World Between Orders". The summit will also discuss India's role in the world and how countries are dealing with changes in global relations and the economy.

