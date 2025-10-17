Ex-Australia PM Tony Abbott Counters Western Media's Views On PM Modi

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, took aim at what he described as "Western liberal or leftist press" narratives that have sometimes portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unflattering terms.

"Sometimes the Western liberal or leftist press is critical of India under PM Modi. He's seen as a sort of a 'subcontinental Trump' - and that's a criticism," Mr Abbott told an audience of global leaders, diplomats, and journalists gathered for the summit's afternoon session. "I keep saying anyone who knows India appreciates it's got a riotously free media, it's got a robustly independent judiciary, and it has completely free and fair elections. And that's democracy."

Abbott, who served as Australia's Prime Minister from 2013 to 2015, described India as an emerging "democratic superpower," arguing that the 21st century would belong "as much to India as it does to China."

"The 21st century belongs to India, and the Prime Minister of the country - whoever that might be four or five decades down the line - could take up the mantle of 'the leader of the free world'," he said.

The former Australian leader called on New Delhi to assume its role as one of the world's new superpowers, particularly as a "democratic counterweight" to China in the Asia-Pacific region.

"India is a counterweight to China. It is now the most populous country. You go to any Indian city - there is a massive infrastructure push, new airports, and so on. India is rising and can be a substitute to China," Mr Abbott said. "As Prime Minister, I used to say India will emerge as a democratic superpower. Well, now that has happened," he said.

Mr Abbott's remarks come amid renewed domestic debate in Australia over immigration levels and national identity.

In August, March for Australia rallies in several major cities distributed flyers specifically targeting the Indian community, falsely claiming that more Indian nationals had migrated to Australia since 2020 than the total number of Greek and Italian arrivals since 1925.

The claim was swiftly debunked.