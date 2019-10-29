Nawaz Sharif Gets Bail For 8 Weeks In Corruption Case On Medical Grounds

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night

A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of ailing former PM Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in a corruption case, as his condition deteriorated after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the sentence of Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case, in which he is serving a seven-year imprisonment, the Dawn reported.

A plea for bail was filed by Nawaz Sharif's brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. The verdict had been reserved for a short period before it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The court, in its order, said that two surety bonds of Rs 2 million each will have to be submitted to the court to secure the release of Nawaz Sharif.

The court further announced that the matter should be taken up with the Punjab government once the bail period expires.

Nawaz Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month was sent to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is probing the Nawaz Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Nawaz Sharif last week procured bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, heard the appeal on Tuesday.

Earlier during the hearing, the court asked doctors, who are part of the medical board overseeing Nawaz Sharif's treatment, if it was possible for him to recover without staying in the hospital. The doctors responded in the negative and said that the PML-N supremo required medical supervision at all times, the daily said.

The board informed the court that the former PM had been given 80 injections in order to bring his platelet count - which was reported to have dropped to dangerous levels - to normal.

When asked if he had suffered a heart attack during his medical treatment, the doctors responded in the affirmative.

Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, who had arrived in court before the hearing started, said that so far, the board was not able to figure out the reason behind the destruction of the platelets.

He told the court that Dr Raza Shamsi had been summoned from Karachi for Nawaz Sharif's treatment.

"He is still unstable," Dr Khan said. "I have never seen him in such an alarming condition." He said that the former PM's blood pressure had shot up after dinner on Monday night as well.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who appeared before court today, assured the bench that the provincial government was providing the best medical care to the former PM. He told the bench that the provincial government was working to bring forth prison reforms.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.