Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Heads To UK For Medical Treatment

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo's visit to the UK comes a year after he returned to Pakistan from London following a four-year-old self-imposed exile.

"He may also go to the United States later," Nawaz Sharif's party said. (File)
Lahore:

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London on Friday for medical treatments, according to his party.

The 74-year-old three-time former premier reached the Lahore Airport from his Jati Umra residence under high security and left for London via Dubai on a foreign airline, according to the PML-N.

"He will stay in Dubai for one day and continue his journey to London. He may also go to the United States later," the party said.

Nawaz Sharif will spend time with his sons in London and undergo medical treatment, it said. According to Samaa TV, he is also expected to hold important meetings there.

His daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will also likely travel to London in the first week of next month.

Nawaz returned to the country in October 2023 after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

He was tipped to be the prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth consecutive time after the February 2024 general election, but the powerful military establishment put its weight behind his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, who has a better equation with it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

