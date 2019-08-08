Nawaz Sharif's Daughter Maryam Nawaz Arrested In Lahore

National Accountability Bureau arrested Maryam Nawaz from Lahore and we haven't been given any reason.

Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz was arrested on Thursday by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a spokeswoman for her party said.

"Maryam Nawaz has been arrested," Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for Nawaz's Pakistan Muslim League (N) party told Reuters. "NAB arrested her from Lahore and we haven't been given any reason or grounds for her arrest".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.