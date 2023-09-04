Nawaz Sharif, Rival Imran Khan's Parties' Rare Bonhomie Over Polls Delay

Pak's poll body earlier assured the next polls will be held according to Constitution (Representational)

Amid the talks over Pakistan's general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar hinted that if elections are delayed, they will protest with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported ARY News.

In case of delayed general elections, the people will see the Pakistan People's Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the same container, he said, the report said, adding that the party could also join the PTI to protest against any poll delays.

However, the former special assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister and senior PML-N leader Tarar assured that the election will happen in February 2024.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured to hold the next general elections 'peacefully and impartially' according to the Constitution and the law.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this assurance while chairing two separate meetings in Islamabad today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the delimitation process will be finalised by November 30, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The ECP's decision comes after it held a number of consultations with the political parties.

In the statement, the electoral watchdog said the purpose of reducing the duration of the delimitation process is to ensure polls are held as early as possible, the report said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the delay of the general election, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI argued against an election delay before the Supreme Court. The president should announce the election date within 90 days, according to the argument made before the Supreme Court.

The argument was made that the Supreme Court needed to order the ECP to publish the general election schedule as well.

The CCI judgment regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 was recommended to be declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

The forthcoming general elections must be held within 90 days, according to a previous order from the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to ARY News.

