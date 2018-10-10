Nawaz Sharif Blames Imran Khan For Shehbaz Arrest: Report

PML-N members will be holding a protest on Wednesday outside National Assembly. (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in an 'emergency meeting' of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central executive committee (CEC) on Monday alleged that the party president Shehbaz Sharif was arrested on the instruction of incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nawaz Sharif also launched a protest against the Imran Khan-led coalition government against the 'political victimisation' of the opposition, reported the Dawn.

Dawn quoted a member of the central executive committee as saying, "After taking input from CEC members, Nawaz Sharif directed the party's parliamentary group to establish contact with opposition parties in coming days to have them onboard for a joint struggle to deal with Imran Khan's aggressive action plan to target opposition members."

Terming Shehbaz's arrest a 'political revenge', PML-N members have demanded his immediate release.

PML-N members will be holding a protest on Wednesday outside National Assembly and Punjab Assembly to raise the issue.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. Shehbad Sharif was arrested on charges of misusing authority and corruption in the housing scheme during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab province.

The arrest of the leader of the Opposition of the Pakistan National Assembly came about a week ahead of the bye-polls to be held on October 14.