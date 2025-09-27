Navratri Celebrations In Pakistan Go Viral: Garba And Dandiya Light Up Karachi

Navratri celebrations are in full swing both in India and abroad. Among the many videos shared online, two clips showing Navratri festivities in Pakistan have gone viral. These videos capture people performing traditional Garba and Dandiya dances with great enthusiasm.

One video was shared by Preetam Devria, a Hindu resident of Pakistan, showcasing an event organised for Navratri where participants wore traditional attire and enjoyed the festival. Another video from Karachi, shared by Dheeraj, shows a similar celebration.

Watch the video here:

These videos have brought joy to many viewers, who appreciate seeing Navratri being celebrated in a predominantly Muslim country like Pakistan. Social media users responded with warm wishes and curiosity about the Hindu community in Pakistan. For instance, when asked if there are vegetarians and Jains in Pakistan, Preetam Devria confirmed that there are.

Many expressed happiness at seeing cultural diversity and traditions being honoured across borders. Comments included greetings like "Happy Navratri from India" and heart emojis celebrating the occasion.

Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is a widely celebrated Hindu festival around the world. This year, the Navratri festival is being celebrated from September 22 to October 2. Each day of Navratri, spanning nine nights in the 'shukla paksha' of the Hindu month of 'Ashwin', is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga.

The nine-day festival culminates on Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Navratri is an occasion to worship the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga, known as Navadurga, and seek her blessings. From the peaceful energy of Maa Shailputri to the ferocious and powerful protector Maa Kaalratri, each incarnation of Goddess Durga symbolises various aspects of spirituality.