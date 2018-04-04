Know About Nasim Aghdam: The Active YouTuber Who Became The YouTube Shooter

Nasim Aghdam was a vegan activist and animal lover, says her father.

The suspected shooter in today's YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details - https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9spic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5 - San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018

"Female vegan bodybuilder, animal rights activist promoting healthy and humane living" - that is how Nasim Aghdam described herself on her now suspended YouTube and Instagram accounts. An active Youtuber, she was so disgruntled with tech giant that she went on a firing spree at its headquarters in in San Bruno in California and shot three people before killing herself on Tuesday. Little is known about Nasim Aghdam's motive, but her online activity indicates that he believed YouTube was deliberately obstructing her videos from being viewed. Her channel was deleted after the attack. The San Bruno police released her picture on micro-blogging site Twitter:



5 Facts About Nasim Aghdam:

1. Nasim Aghdam is reportedly a 39-year-old resident of San Diego, California and has Iranian descent.



2. Nasim Aghdam had various YouTube channels in English, Farsi, and Turkish languages. Her most popular channel had 5,000 subscribers.



3. In one of her videos posted on the Youtube channel, she had ranted against the tech giant for censoring content on her Farsi channel. The complaints also included claims the company was not sharing enough revenue with people who create videos for the platform.4. Nasim Aghdam was a vegan activist and animal lover, her father Ismail Agdham said who had warned the police that she might be heading to YouTube's headquarters because she 'hated' the company, reports the Mercury News.

5. She is a self-proclaimed creator of the "very first Persian vegan TV commercial and vegan music video" in 2010 and alleged owner of website nasimesabz.com.



