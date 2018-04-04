Know About Nasim Aghdam: The Active YouTuber Who Became The YouTube Shooter

The suspected shooter in today's YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details - https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9spic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5- San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018
5 Facts About Nasim Aghdam:
1. Nasim Aghdam is reportedly a 39-year-old resident of San Diego, California and has Iranian descent.
2. Nasim Aghdam had various YouTube channels in English, Farsi, and Turkish languages. Her most popular channel had 5,000 subscribers.
4. Nasim Aghdam was a vegan activist and animal lover, her father Ismail Agdham said who had warned the police that she might be heading to YouTube's headquarters because she 'hated' the company, reports the Mercury News.
5. She is a self-proclaimed creator of the "very first Persian vegan TV commercial and vegan music video" in 2010 and alleged owner of website nasimesabz.com.