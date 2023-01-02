NASA Shares Dynamic Pic Of The Sun As We Enter A New Orbit

The post was shared 9 hours ago

American space agency NASA recently shared a breathtaking image of the Sun as we begin the new orbit. In the picture, the sun is emitting a strong solar flare. Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, according to NASA.

In the post, NASA revealed that the sun is over 4.5 billion years old. Wishing its readers a Happy New Year on Instagram, the American space agency wrote, "#HappyNewYear from the star of the show that makes all this possible, as we begin a new orbit around our Sun, 93 million miles (150 million km) from Earth."

It added, "Cosmically middle-aged and classified as a yellow dwarf, the Sun's dynamic and ever-changing nature constantly sends energy into the solar system. Scientists can estimate the age of the Sun by looking at the most ancient things in our solar system, which along with the Sun, all formed around the same time."

It shared that the sun is at the centre of our solar system, "865,000 miles wide (1.4 million km) with a core that reaches temperatures of 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius). Our Sun's gravity holds our solar system together, from the largest planets to the smallest space debris."

"A fleet of spacecraft monitors the Sun 24/7, broadening our knowledge of the star in a branch of science known as heliophysics - including the spacecraft that took this image: the Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO)," the caption added.

The post reads, "The SDO orbits Earth in a geosynchronous pattern - it maintains a figure-eight path over the longitude of New Mexico. Because of its orbit, it is constantly in view of radio antennas on Earth; it also enters an eclipse season twice a year when the spacecraft slips behind Earth for up to 72 minutes a day, obscuring the Sun with Earth's shadow as seen here."

The post has amassed over 9 lakh likes on Instagram. A user wrote, "Still hot after 4.5 billion years. Just as good-looking. What's its secret?!"

Another user wrote, "That's beautiful! God knew what he is doing to create something so important for all of us to live and thrive. Great photo!"

The third user commented, "James Webb surprised the world once again and brought the beauty of the sun to the face of the entire universe. You should kiss the hands of the creator of James Webb. Happy New Year 2023."