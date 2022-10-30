Napoli Unveil Diego Maradona's Statue, Don't Miss The Golden Left Foot

Maradona died on November 25, 2020

Napoli Football Team unveiled a new statue of Argentine legend, Diego Maradona ahead of their match against Sassuolo. Maradona would have turned 62 today and Napoli wanted to celebrate him by paying a tribute.

The status perfectly captures Maradona's golden left foot- it helped in winning major trophies. Maradona died on November 25, 2020, from a sudden heart attack. He was 60. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

A user by the name GoodMorningib on Reddit shared a picture of the statue. The caption read, "Diego Maradona's statue unveiled today in Napoli."

The post has garnered 93,000 upvotes and several comments. A user commented, "Everyone talking about golden feet. Take a moment to appreciate the artist's efforts to make the statue almost on air." Another commented, "Screw the air, let's appreciate that HAIR. It's glorious."

"Golden foot, golden hand, diamond nose, this man was a living treasure chest," the third commented. "This is actually an awesome statue compared with that Ronaldo atrocity they unveiled a few years back," the fourth wrote.

He is a legend in his homeland and had been instrumental in guiding them to World Cup glory in 1986 and then again to the final in Italy four years later.

He is also an icon in Naples where as a player he helped Napoli win the only two Serie A titles in their history.

He had much less success as a coach, taking Argentina to the World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010 before embarking on a nomadic journey that took him to the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

He was the coach of the Argentine Primera Division side Gimnasia at the time of his death.