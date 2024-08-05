Nancy Pelosi Says US Should Add Joe Biden To Mount Rushmore: 'Consequential President'

The monument was completed in 1941, a year before Mr Biden was born.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested that the country should add President Joe Biden's sculpture to Mount Rushmore, an iconic monument which features four former presidents including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Ms Pelosi said that the 81-year-old is "such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president," in a clip aired on CBS Sunday Morning Show.

"You have Teddy Roosevelt up there. And he's wonderful. I don't say take him down. But you can add Biden," the 84-year-old said when asked if Mr Biden deserved to have his face permanently etched in rock at the renowned South Dakota national monument. Notably, the monument was completed in 1941, a year before Mr Biden was born.

This comes as Joe Biden quit the presidential race a few weeks ago after some reports claimed that Ms Pelosi told the US President that he could destroy the Democrats' chances of winning elections in November, due to his age. However, the politician defended the reports and said that Mr Biden "was in a good place to make whatever decision - the top of his game."

Notably, after Mr Biden's debate performance against Mr Trump, Ms Pelosi initially supported him, but she then publicly stated that he needed to decide whether to run for reelection, even though he had already declared he was still in. Later, she told MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' that "it is up to the president to decide if he is going to run," two days after Mr Biden even wrote a letter to Democratic members in early July restating that he was "firmly committed" to the race.

According to a report in CNN, the California Representative had reportedly asked Mr Biden's Senior Advisor Mike Donilon to connect her with the President on a call, which would mark the second conversation between the two since Mr Biden's poor performance in the debate with Donald Trump. However, Ms Pelosi denied any such claims. "No, I wasn't the leader of any pressure (campaign). Let me say things that I didn't do: I didn't call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, 'I never called anybody.' "

"No. My whole point was whatever he decides, but we have to have a more aggressive campaign," she said. "What I'm saying is I had confidence the president would make the proper choice of a country, whatever that would be - and I said that - whatever that is, we'll go with," Ms Pelosi added.

According to reports, the US President seems to be enraged with Ms Pelosi over her alleged involvement in sabotaging his re-election campaign. Responding to the same, the American politician added that "he knows that I love him very much." The former Speaker also stated that she has "never shared any conversations with the president of the United States publicly."