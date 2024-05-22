Naked Man Kills Woman Jogger In Lakeside Park In Switzerland

A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested. (Representational)

A woman jogger was killed by a naked man who was screaming and attacking people in a lakeside park in Switzerland, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened on Tuesday evening in Mannedorf on Lake Zurich, around 20 kilometres southeast of Switzerland's biggest city, the Zurich cantonal police said.

A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested.

"On Tuesday evening a woman was attacked and fatally injured by a man in Mannedorf," police said, adding that the woman had been out jogging.

"Shortly before 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), passers-by reported a man in Alma Park who was running around naked, screaming and physically attacking other people.

"The emergency services who quickly arrived on site found a seriously injured woman lying on the ground.

"Despite immediate resuscitation, the woman died from her serious injuries.

"The suspected perpetrator, a 19-year-old Swiss, who was also found on site, was arrested by the police."

The victim's identity is subject to an ongoing investigation, the police said.

Police said they were also investigating the background to the attack and whether the perpetrator and the victim knew each other.

After police questioning, the arrested suspect will be referred to the public prosecutor for serious violent crime, the police said.

