Naked British Tourist Covered In Faeces Falls From Hotel Balcony In Thailand

A 51-year-old British tourist suffered minor injuries after plummeting from a second-floor hotel balcony in Pattaya, Thailand. According to Metro, Paul Hadfield, 51, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was said to be "extremely drunk" when he returned to his hotel in the early hours of Monday morning, November 4. At the scene, the fall caused alarm among nearby tourists and locals.

Rescuers found Mr. Hadfield, half of his body hanging through the ceiling of an internet cafe below, calling out for help. Emergency responders carefully lifted him from the roof, administered first aid, and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital. It was later confirmed that he had fallen from the hotel's second-floor balcony, breaking through the cafe's ceiling on impact.

When rescue workers checked his second-floor room, they were met with a shocking sight: human faeces smeared on the bed and floor. Police reported that there were 'suspicions' about what Paul was doing, but they had found 'nothing illegal'.

Police lieutenant Thanawee Yarangsee said: ''We have some ideas about what he was doing in the room to make it so dirty but there was nothing illegal. It is his private life, so he will have to speak with the hotel to negotiate the bill.''

A witness, Mr Somrak, said he heard a loud crash and saw legs hanging through the ceiling, prompting him to call for help.

He said, ''I was sitting playing games downstairs. I heard the first thump. I didn't think much of it. After a while, there was another thump. The ceiling started to break more. There were legs coming down, right on my head. So I called the staff to come and look. After a while, it seemed like the ceiling started to sink. I was very shocked. So I ran up to look. I smelled it, but I thought it was a broken water pipe or something.''