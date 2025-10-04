Nagpur Hotelier, Wife Killed In Road Accident In Italy, Daughter Critical

An Indian family's European getaway turned tragic on Thursday, with a businessman and his wife losing their lives in a road accident in Italy. The victims have been identified as Nagpur-based hotelier Javed Akhtar and his wife, Nadira Gulshan. The Indian Embassy in Italy has confirmed the deaths and said they are in touch with their family back home and the local authorities.

Who Was Javed Akhtar?

Akhtar, 55, is a renowned hotelier and entrepreneur from Nagpur, Maharashtra. He and his wife, Gulshan, 47, were travelling with their three children - daughters Arzoo Akhtar, 21, and Shifa Akhtar, and son Jazel Akhtar - when the family met with an accident on the Aurelia Highway near Grosseto.

The family owns the Gulshan Plaza hotel near the Sitabuldi flyover in Nagpur.

Reports suggest they started their holiday from France on September 22 before reaching Italy. The accident occurred when they were on their way to a sightseeing stop in a nine-seater minibus.

Help Arrived Late?

The Nagpur couple were among three people killed in the accident that involved a van and a minibus carrying tourists of Asian origin, local reports suggest. It is understood that the collision occurred after a truck rammed the broken-down van. The minibus driver and the couple died on the spot.

Their daughter, Arzoo, suffered severe head injuries in the crash. She is admitted to Lee Scott hospital in Siena and is critical, while Shifa and Jazel are recovering at hospitals in Florence and Grosseto.

Jazel dialled the local helpline number when he regained consciousness after the crash and sought help. Italien.News, a local news portal, reported that help arrived late for the victims. The injured were eventually retrieved from their wrecked vehicles by two fire department teams. Considering the severity of the injuries, rescue helicopters were used to fly them to hospital.

Indian Embassy's Statement

The Indian embassy in Italy conveyed condolences for the Nagpur couple's deaths and said it is providing assistance to their family.

"The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto. Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured family members who are undergoing treatment. The Embassy is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities. We are providing all assistance to the family," the embassy posted on X.