Italian Skier, 19, Dies After Falling During Training Session In Italy

A 19-year-old rising star of Italian downhill skiing has died after a fall during a training session, authorities in the country announced Tuesday.

"Matilde Lorenzi has left us," said the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI).

"President Flavio Roda has no words to express the tragedy suffered by the FISI, its coaches, its athletes and Matilde's team-mates and coaches," the federation added.

Matilde Lorenzi fell during a training session in northeastern Italy and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, the FISI indicated Monday.

The federation then decided to suspend training and all other activities of its national teams following the accident.

The news of the teenager's death sparked emotive reactions from Italy and the skiing world at large.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "great sadness", while Italian President Sergio Mattarella stated his "sincere emotion".

Italian ski star Sofia Goggia posted a short message on social media calling for prayer, captioned by a black and white photo of Lorenzi, a photo also used by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to extend "its deepest condolences".

Lorenzi was a member of the Italian Army, who also paid homage to her.

"On behalf of the entire Italian Army family and on my own behalf, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Corporal Matilde Lorenzi, who lost her life in a tragic accident during training at Val Senales," army chief of staff Carmine Masiello said in a statement.

