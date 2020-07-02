Mysterious Deaths Of Over 350 Elephants In Africa Baffle Scientists

Botswana is home to a third of Africa's declining elephant population

The mysterious deaths of over 350 elephants in Botswana over a period of two months have perplexed scientists and researchers, reports say.

The carcasses of the elephants are strewn around the northwest parts of the African nation. They bear no sign of injuries to indicate poaching.

Further investigations have also ruled out poisoning by humans and anthrax, which sometimes hits wildlife in this part of Botswana, news agency Reuters reported.

"We are still awaiting results on the exact cause of death," regional wildlife coordinator Dimakatso Ntshebe told Reuters.

It is possible that something is attacking the elephants' neurological systems since many of them appear to be dropping dead on their faces, BBC reported quoting Dr Niall McCann of the UK-based charity National Park Rescue as saying.

The deaths of the elephants come amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed lakhs of people across the world.

There is insufficient data to see whether something that is killing the elephants could cross into the human population.

Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching, but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s, owing to well-managed reserves.

However, they are seen as a growing nuisance by farmers, whose crops have been destroyed by elephants roaming the southern African country.

