Myanmar Military Says Will Return Power After Free, Fair Election

Myanmar's army declared emergency as it carried out detentions of senior government leaders.

Myanmar's military said on Monday a free and fair election would be held and it would hand power to the winning party, after it seized control of the country, citing a flawed ballot last year.

In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice "the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system" in a fair manner.

It gave no timeframe for elections, but earlier said its state of emergency would last one year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)