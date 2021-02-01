Myanmar Military Must Release Elected Leaders 'Immediately': Australia

Australia demanded Myanmar's army release de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected leaders.

Australia on Monday demanded Myanmar's army release de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected leaders, warning the military is "once again seeking to seize control" of the country.

"We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully," foreign minister Marise Payne said.

