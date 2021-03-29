Myanmar Bloodshed 'Absolutely Outrageous', Says Biden

"It's terrible," Biden told reporters in brief remarks he gave in his home state of Delaware.

US President Joe Biden said Sunday the bloodshed unleashed against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar was "absolutely outrageous," after security forces killed more than 100 people, including at least seven children.

"It's absolutely outrageous and based on the reporting I've gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily."

