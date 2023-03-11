'No, Absolutely Not': Row After Boris Johnson Nominates Father For Knighthood

Boris Johnson has sent a list of more than 100 names for knighthood.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to nominate his father for a Knighthood has sparked a controversy with even Rishi Sunak reacting to his predecessor's resignation honours list, saying that he would prefer a Father's Day card and not a knighthood, according to Reuters.

In the UK, an outgoing prime minister can nominate people for grants of honours, including a knighthood.

According to a report in The Times, Boris Johnson nominated his father, Stanley Johnson, for a knighthood in his list of resignation honours which consists of 100 names. Stanley Johnson has been a member of the European Parliament and authored several books. He also worked at the World Bank in the 1960s.

After Boris Johnson's nomination list came to light, several British politicians expressed their displeasure over the former PM's decision. Later, Rishi Sunak also responded to the reports and said that he would give his father a card for Father's Day. When asked by reporters if he would nominate a family member for the honours, Mr Sunak said, “For me, a big success is remembering to get my dad a card on Fathers' Day, so that is probably about my limit of it”.

He added, “My dad's going to get a card on Fathers' Day and that is about that.”

Before this, UK's Immigration minister Robert Jenrick, during BBC's debate show Question Time, stressed that Boris Johnson should “absolutely not” give a knighthood to his father. Mr Jenrick said, “Is it, as a principle, wise for a prime minister to nominate a member of their own family for an honour? No, absolutely not." The MP added that it “isn't sensible” for a former prime minister to nominate family members for honours.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis, meanwhile, told The Independent that Boris Johnson's decision was “ridiculous” and “corrosive”.