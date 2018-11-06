"Must Explain What Happened To Khashoggi's Body": Turkey To Saudi Arabia

Speaking to reporters in Japan, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has further information which it will share when Ankara knows for sure that the investigation has been completed.

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (File)

ANKARA: 

Saudi Arabia bears responsibility to find out what happened to the body of Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's foreign minister said, reiterating Ankara's stance that it was not King Salman who ordered the killing, Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking to reporters in Japan, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has further information which it will share when Ankara knows for sure that the investigation has been completed.

Cavusoglu also said it was not possible for a 15-man team to come to Turkey to kill a Saudi citizen without orders.



