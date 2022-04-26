Jeff Bezos Questions China's Leverage After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Jeff Bezos retweeted a New York Times reporter's post about Elon Musk and China. (File)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos today responded to billionaire Elon Musk's whopping $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, questioning the leverage the Chinese government may or may not gain now, following Musk's hostile takeover of the social media platform.

The world's second richest man, formerly the richest before Tesla CEO and founder Musk overtook him, Bezos shared a tweet by New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe that pointed out Tesla's massive market in China and the electric vehicle giant's reliance on Chinese suppliers for its EVs.

The reporter then noted that China's ban on Twitter since 2009 had previously ensured the government had practically no control over the microblogging site, something that may have just changed as a result of the looming switch in ownership.

Bezos retweeted Forsythe's post with his own two cents on potential conflicts of interest to come: "Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022

Under the post, however, Bezos conveyed his skepticism, musing further on the role China will have to play in both Tesla and Twitter. "My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter," said the world's number-two billionaire.

"But we'll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity," added Bezos, giving a quick nod to Musk, with whom he has shared a legendary public rivalry on Twitter. The Musk-Bezos feud is particularly memorable for when Musk tweeted a 'second place' medal in response to Bezos after the Amazon founder hailed the company's global success.

Musk's move to take over Twitter will deliver him personal control of one of the most influential social media platforms on the planet. After Musk made numerous threats to buy the company and then made Twitter an offer they couldn't refuse, CEO Parag Agrawal admitted in a CNBC inteview that the chain of events essentially put their "back against the wall," following which "they had to come to the negotiation table."

After the Twitter board closed the deal, Parag Agrawal informed his employees that the future of the social media firm is uncertain and that he doesn't know which direction the platform will go.