'Mummy Daddy Person Can't...': Nawaz Sharif's Party Slams Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the former foreign minister of Pakistan (File)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday criticised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Zardari's performance as the foreign minister during the tenure of the PDM government, ARY News reported.

Hanif Abbasi criticised the PPP, in an interview with ARY News, saying that he won't see any alliance with the Bilawal-led PPP after the general elections in 2024. "It is far better for PML-N to sit on opposition benches rather than forming a coalition government with the PPP."

"PML-N did not intervene in PPP's ministries during the coalition government and the performance of the particular ministries was not satisfactory," Mr Abbasi added.

"Mummy daddy person cannot run foreign ministry," he said while taunting Bilawal Bhutto.

"Bilawal called Shehbaz Sharif showbaz sharif, I would suggest PPP to show similar showbazi in Sindh and put province on the path of development," Mr Abbasi said, adding that people in Sindh struggling with basic needs including drinking water, education and medical facilities.

Mr Abbasi's remarks follow Bilawal's sharp criticisms directed at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the former allies of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the upcoming general elections, Hanif Abbasi expressed confidence that the PML-N would establish the government in Punjab and Balochistan.

He further stated that his party intends to forge a coalition government with JUI-F in KPK and is poised to challenge the PPP vigorously in Sindh this time, ARY News reported.

The long-awaited timetable for the forthcoming general election is set to be disclosed 56 days prior to the scheduled polling day on February 8, Dawn reported on Saturday.

"You can calculate the date yourself. It would be somewhere around December 14," a senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told Dawn.

The official also said that all arrangements have been made for free and fair elections after successfully finishing tasks like hearing representations against delimitation and publishing the final list of constituency delimitation in time. So, the ECP is now ready to declare the election schedule.

