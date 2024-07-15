Imran Khan's Party To Be Banned By Pakistan For Alleged Anti-State Activities

Imran Khan had formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 1996 (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be banned for his alleged involvement in anti-state activities, the government said Monday.

"The government has decided that the federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad. The case would be taken to the Supreme Court, he added.

Mr Khan, 71, had formed PTI in 1996, which came to power in 2018. His government fell in April 2022 after losing a no-trust motion. He's currently lodged at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in multiple cases against him.

There is clear evidence to impose restrictions on the PTI and the government would initiate proceedings against the party, said Mr Tarar.

The decision comes after the recent Supreme Court relief to the PTI in the reserved seats case as well as to Mr Khan in the illegal marriage case.