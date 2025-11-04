"Mumdumi Or Whatever": Elon Musk Mocks Zohran Mamdani Amid Mayoral Polls

With only a few hours left before New Yorkers head to the polls, billionaire Elon Musk has thrown his weight behind independent candidate Andrew Cuomo. The Tesla CEO also warned voters not to split the anti-Zohran Mamdani vote and mocked the Democratic contender by misspelling his name.

The general election, scheduled for November 4, will see Cuomo face off against Zohran Mamdani and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

"Remember to vote tomorrow in New York," Musk wrote on X.

"Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. Vote Cuomo!" he added.

Responding to the post, an X user wrote, "Whatever his name is? What a cheap shot from a South African immigrant."

Another wrote, "It's Zohran Mamdani, but I get it... names that aren't white or billionaire-adjacent must short-circuit your apartheid-brain wiring."

"Thanks for ensuring Zohran Mamdani gets elected as the new Mayor of New York tomorrow," a user said.

Someone wrote, "This man turned political endorsement into a roast session. The internet truly won."

"Can't wait to see 'Mumdumi' start trending," a comment read.

Musk's endorsement came hours after US President Donald Trump also backed Cuomo, calling Mamdani a "communist" and a "complete and total failure."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that New York would face an "economic and social disaster" if Mamdani won and threatened to halt federal funding for the city. He told voters to back Cuomo instead, saying he would "rather see a Democrat with a record of success win than a communist with no experience."

Trump also criticised Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, saying that a vote for him was effectively a vote for Mamdani. He insisted that New Yorkers "have no choice" but to vote for Cuomo.

More than 7.35 lakh early ballots have already been cast, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Mamdani still leads in the polls, but Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic ticket, has tightened the contest.