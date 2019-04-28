1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting At US Synagogue: Mayor

The San Diego sheriff said people have suffered injuries and that an investigation was on

One person was killed and three others injured after a man opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, the mayor said Saturday.

"We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality. The rabbi was shot in the hand. My understanding is none of the other injuries are life threatening," Mayor Steve Vaus told cable news network MSNBC.

US President Donald Trump offered his "deepest sympathies" after the shooting, and said the attack looked like a hate crime. "At this moment it looks like a hate crime, but my deepest sympathies to all those affected and we'll get to the bottom of it," Trump said at the White House.

"Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you!" the US President tweeted.

San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted saying a man has been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting. Local news outlet KGTV reported that the synagogue was hosting its Passover Holiday Celebration.

The shooting comes exactly six months after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

