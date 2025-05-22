Multiple People Killed As Small Plane Crashes Into California Neighbourhood

Multiple people on board a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday are dead, authorities said.

Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference that they will be investigating whether the plane hit a power line.

No one on the ground was injured, he said.

San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people but they do not yet know how many were on board. Assistant San Diego Fire Chief Dan Eddy said no one was injured on the ground.

“When it hit the street, as the jet fuel went down it took out every single car that was on both sides of the street,” Eddy said. “You can see that every singe car was burning down both sides of the street.”

San Diego officials haven't released details about the plane that crashed but said it was a flight coming in from the Midwest.

The flight tracking site Flight Aware lists a Cessna Citation II jet that was scheduled to arrive at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport in San Diego at 3:47 a.m. from the small Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)