Small Plane Carrying 6 Crashes In Pacific Ocean Off San Diego In US

The US Coast Guard and other agencies are searching Monday for six people who were onboard a twin-engine Cessna 414 that crashed in the Pacific Ocean three miles west of San Diego.

The plane crashed Sunday around 12:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said, off the coast of the Point Loma peninsula. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The Coast Guard said the depth of water below the debris field is reported to be approximately 200 feet.

