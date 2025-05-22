Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Street In San Diego

A small plane crashed into a residential area of southern California in the middle of the night, police said Thursday, with reports that the impact badly damaged around 15 homes.

The San Diego Police Department said it was "responding to a plane crash" and told the public to avoid the area.

The Cessna airplane left a "gigantic debris field" and damaged multiple homes and parked cars, ABC News quoted the San Diego assistant fire chief as saying.

