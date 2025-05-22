Advertisement

Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Street In San Diego

The San Diego Police Department said it was "responding to a plane crash" and told the public to avoid the area.

The Cessna airplane left a "gigantic debris field".

A small plane crashed into a residential area of southern California in the middle of the night, police said Thursday, with reports that the impact badly damaged around 15 homes.

The Cessna airplane left a "gigantic debris field" and damaged multiple homes and parked cars, ABC News quoted the San Diego assistant fire chief as saying.

