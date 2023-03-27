'Multiple Casualties' As Gunman Opens Fire At US Elementary School

An assailant opened fire in an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, leaving "multiple" casualties before being killed by police, officials said.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church," Nashville police said on Twitter. "The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead."

The Nashville Fire Department also confirmed "multiple patients".

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene."

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website. It serves preschool through 6th graders.