Missing Kids Spotted After 3 Years With Father, Mother Fears For Safety

The mother of three children who vanished with their fugitive father three years ago is now concerned for their safety after they were spotted in New Zealand bushland last week. Cat Phillips fears her daughter may have issued a subtle plea for help when a group of teenage pig hunters encountered her family on a remote coastal farm near Marokopa on October 3.

Tom Phillips, along with his children – Jayda, 11, Maverick, 9 and Ember, 8 – has been missing since September 2021. Initially wanted for failing to appear in court on minor charges, Tom's situation escalated dramatically when he was linked to a bank robbery in May 2023. Despite intensive search efforts involving helicopters and ground teams, the family remains elusive. The most recent sighting occurred on October 3, when a teenage hunter filmed what is believed to be Tom Phillips and his children while hunting in Marokopa, a rural isolated area. This sighting provided a glimmer of hope for their mother, Cat, who has not seen her children since they went missing.

During the encounter, all four were dressed in camouflage and carrying large backpacks, with Tom walking ahead of the children. One of the hunters recalled a brief exchange with Jayda, who responded, “Yeah … duh,” and indicated that only the hunters knew they were there. Ms Cat interpreted this as a potential cry for help, questioning whether her daughter was asking, “Does anybody know that we're here? Is anyone coming for us?”

“It's like she's trying to say something without actually saying it because her father is right there,” Cat Phillips told Mata Reports. “She's worried if she says the wrong thing and words it the wrong way, she's worried about later repercussions.”

Following the sighting, police deployed helicopters, including a military chopper equipped with night vision, to the area. Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders stated that the sighting sparked “a positive line of inquiry.” However, Cat voiced frustration over the authorities' response, noting they only contacted her the day after the footage was reported. “The system has failed my children miserably,” she said. “They shouldn't have to live like this. They deserve friends, parks, and McDonald's.”

Police have offered a reward of 80,000 New Zealand dollars (approximately Rs 40 lakhs) for any information leading to the children's whereabouts.