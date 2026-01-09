Mother Of Musk's Child Claims Her X Subscription Revoked After Criticising Grok Chatbot

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk's 14 children, has claimed that her X (formerly Twitter) account's Premium privileges were revoked, including the verified checkmark and monetisation, after she called out the Grok chatbot for generating her sexualised images.

"They took my checkmark and cancelled my Twitter premium lmao," wrote St Clair, adding that she paid for the annual premium membership plan last August.

After a user quizzed Grok why St Clair's premium subscription was removed, the chatbot replied that it was likely due to terms violations.

"Based on recent reports, Ashley St. Clair's X checkmark and Premium were likely removed due to potential terms violations, including her public accusations against Grok for generating inappropriate images and possible spam-like activity. X hasn't confirmed specifics, as they rarely do for individual cases," Grok explained.

St Clair, who became estranged from Musk after the birth of their child in 2024, previously claimed that supporters of the X owner were using the AI tool to create a form of revenge porn and had even undressed a picture of her as a child.

"I quote-tweeted the images Grok made and posted of me, asking for them to be removed. Also, they didn't just demonetise me they completely cancelled my premium with no explanation lol," added St Clair.

In another post, St Clair took a dig at Musk's takeover of the platform, stating that the billionaire was using the platform for his personal agendas.

"Hey guys I'm starting to think the $44 billion wasn't for free speech," she wrote.

Elon Musk And Ashley St Clair

In February last year, St Clair took to X to announce that Musk was the father of her child. The conservative activist said she kept the birth secret for five months to protect the child's 'privacy and safety'.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote, captioning her post with the Latin phrase "Alea lacta est" (The die is cast).

A few months later, St Clair claimed on a podcast that she was experiencing significant financial challenges after Musk allegedly reduced the monthly payments from $100,000 to $40,000, and later to $20,000.

The influencer claimed that Musk slid into her DMs in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk.