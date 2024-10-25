Mother Breaks Down As Delphi Victim’s Final Moments Shown In Courtroom

The mother of Liberty “Libby” German broke down when a video showing the final moments of her daughter's life was played in the courtroom during the Delphi murder trial. The bodies of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were found on February 14, 2017, after they went missing during a hike.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, the 43-second video was shown to the jury. In the clip, recorded on February 13, 2017, Libby and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were seen walking on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana, before a man, later identified as the "Bridge Guy," appeared to follow them. This chilling video became one of the key pieces of evidence in the years-long investigation.

This was also the first time the complete footage was displayed publicly outside of law enforcement.

Libby's mother got emotional as the girl in the video said, "There's no path. The trail ends here so we have to go down here?" Moments later, a man's voice chillingly instructed, "Guys, down the hill." These were the final known moments of the girls before their bodies were discovered the next day.

The case went cold for years before a breakthrough came in October 2022 with the arrest of Richard Allen, a 52-year-old local man. Allen was charged with murder and kidnapping. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Allen forced the girls off the trail before slitting their throats. The video of Allen allegedly approaching the girls, recorded by Libby on her phone, was retrieved and has since become a central piece of evidence.

On the day of the murders, several eyewitnesses claimed to have seen a man fitting the description of "Bridge Guy" on the same trail. Railly Voorhies, one of the witnesses who testified in court, recalled passing a man who seemed “unhappy” on the trail. She later identified him as the man shown in the footage.

The trial now focuses on whether Allen was responsible for the killings.

Prosecutors have presented forensic evidence, including a shoe, fibres and a cartridge found near the crime scene. The trial is ongoing, with more witnesses expected to testify. If convicted, Allen could face life in prison.