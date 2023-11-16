Mother Of 6-Year-Old In US Who Shot Teacher In Class Jailed For 21 Months

The 6-year-old used to study in Richneck Elementary School.

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in class in the US state of Virginia was on Wednesday sentenced to 21 months in prison. The sentence has been awarded on a drug charge linked to the gun used in the attack, according to ABC News. Twenty-six-year-old Deja Taylor had pleaded guilty of using marijuana while in possession of a gun and making a false statement about it, the outlet further said. The term is in accordance to the demand made by federal prosecutors.

Ms Taylor wiped away tears as the judge handed down the sentence, as per a BBC report. "This case cries out for imprisonment," he said.

Her lawyer read out a statement in which she said she would feel remorse "for the rest of my life".

The incident took place on January 6 when Ms Taylor's son brought the gun to school in Newport News and shot teacher Abby Zwerner, injuring her. Police said that six-year-old brought the gun into his classroom and intentionally shot the teacher, as per ABC News.

Ms Zwerner suffered a gunshot wound in her hand and chest.

She has filed a case seeking $40 million as compensation. The teacher read out a victim impact statement at the hearing in which she talked about the physical and emotional toll the shooting had taken on her.

"I have nightmares of gore, blood and death - always involving a firearm," she told the court, as per the BBC report.

Ms Zwerner added that she had to have five surgeries to regain motion in her left hand and has suffered both emotionally and financially since the incident.

"I feel as if I've lost my purpose - I loved children. I contend daily with deep emotional scars," she further said.

Prosecutors told the court that the gun used in the shooting was purchased by Ms Taylor in July 2022. She will faces a separate hearing in December on child neglect charge.