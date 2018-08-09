Russia To Decide Retaliatory Measures To US Sanctions: Ministry

Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told journalists that the Russian side will work on developing retaliatory measures

World | | Updated: August 09, 2018 19:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Russia To Decide Retaliatory Measures To US Sanctions: Ministry

The leaders, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had met at summit in Helsinki. (File)

Moscow, Russia: 

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow was starting to work on retaliatory measures after the United States announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

Washington said on Wednesday it was imposing fresh sanctions on Russia by the end of August after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain, something the Kremlin denies.

Zakharova told reporters at a briefing that no evidence had been presented to prove Russia's blame, and that the pretext for the new round of sanctions had been made up.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US Sanction on RussiaForeign MinistryMaria Zakharova

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaMaharashtra BandhYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Burn CaloriesKerala RainTriple Talaq Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................