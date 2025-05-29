"Don't Want To Screw It Up": Trump On Imposing Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed hesitation toward imposing new sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, saying he did not want the penalties to interfere with getting a ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said on sanctions: "If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that."

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin may be intentionally delaying negotiations on a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine and expressed disappointment at recent Russian bombing.

"We're going to find out whether or not he's tapping us along or not, and if he is, we'll respond a little differently," Trump said.

