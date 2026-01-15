'More Positions Than Kama Sutra': UK PM Mocks Tories On Policy U-Turn

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has taken a swipe at the Conservative Party, saying they have had "more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra" as far as governance and policies go.

His remark came in defence of his government against criticism over repeated U-turns on mandatory digital ID cards for workers in Britain.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called the proposal a "rubbish policy" and questioned Starmer's ability to govern. She said, "Can I welcome the Prime Minister's latest U-turn?" joking that it seemed to happen every week.

"Mandatory digital ID was a rubbish policy, and we on this side of the House are glad to see the back of it," she stated.

She also referenced a comment from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who had advised that "the PM's New Year's resolution should be... to try to get it right first time," implying the digital ID plan was poorly thought out initially.

Starmer defended the decision, stating the government was committed to cracking down on illegal work. "I'm determined to make it harder for people to work illegally in this country, and that's why there will be checks, they will be digital, and they will be mandatory," he said.

Starmer then criticised the erstwhile Conservative government for its frequent ministerial reshuffling of key positions over the past 14 years.

He highlighted that over the past 14 years, the party has gone through five prime ministers, six chancellors, eight home secretaries, and 16 housing ministers. "They had more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra. No wonder they're knackered and they left the country screwed."

Earlier, the UK government planned to make digital ID cards compulsory for workers to sign up for a digital ID to prove they were legally allowed to work in the country. However, after facing backlash from businesses, workers, and political opponents, the government decided to scrap it.

Now, the government says it will move existing checks online by 2029, using documents people already have, like biometric passports.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Starmer, saying he is "clueless and has no sense of direction."