''Morally Wrong'': US Pastor Slammed For Wearing 'Disgusting' Skinny Jeans To Church

The shocked pastor shared a photo of the letter on Instagram

A 40-year-old US pastor has come under fire from a member of his congregation about the choice of his outfit at church. The parishioner denounced the South Dakota pastor for wearing skinny jeans, calling it 'morally wrong,'' Daily Star reported.

The incident happened when last month Reverend Adam Weber received a letter from a member of his congregation calling his clothes "an outrage" and "disgusting". The letter also insisted that Mr Weber needs to dress "more conservatively" as a "representative of Jesus Christ" and to use common sense before preaching in skinny jeans.

"As head Pastor, do you really think it is appropriate to wear skinny-leg jeans to preach?' Where is your common sense? This is an outrage; you are a representative of Jesus Christ. Certainly, you can dress professionally and conservatively. You are a role model for crying out loud...This looks like you are trying on purpose to dress sexy. Just disgusting for a pastor," the letter read.

Reacting to it, the shocked pastor shared a photo of the letter on Instagram, with a lengthy caption that reads, "I got this (anonymous) letter yesterday in the mail. From a Christian. Ouch! You know it's gonna be interesting when there isn't a name. I don't get letters like this very often. 99% of the letters & messages I get are wonderful. It's easy to focus on this one though. And... become jaded because of it. At people. Especially at Christians. At the Church. At Jesus. This isn't Jesus though."

See the post here:

He said that even though he was initially hurt by the critique, he shared the letter on social media to encourage people to not "walk away" from the church.

His Instagram post received several comments, with many people criticising the letter's author and coming to the pastor's defence. One user wrote, "This is a sign for you to wear even skinnier jeans." Another commented, "So what they're saying is... you look good in dem skinny jeans? Honestly, not a lot of men can pull that off so I'm just gonna call it a miracle and give God the glory."

Despite the criticism, the pastor has no plans to change his wardrobe any time soon. "Also I think I'll keep wearing my skinny jeans. Even if they're... sexy?" the pastor remarked in his post.

