"Monsters": Israel's Netanyahu Vows To 'Eliminate' Hamas Amid Ceasefire Deal

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas and bring home all captives held by Hamas following a fifth hostage-prisoner exchange on Saturday.

Hamas released 3 hostages in the 5th round of ceasefire deal.
Jerusalem:

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas and bring home all captives held by the Palestinian group Hamas following a fifth hostage-prisoner exchange on Saturday under a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"We will eliminate Hamas, and we will return our hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement, denouncing Hamas as "monsters" after the handover of three hostages in Gaza early Saturday during which they appeared emaciated and were compelled to speak on stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.