"Monsters": Israel's Netanyahu Vows To 'Eliminate' Hamas Amid Ceasefire Deal

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas and bring home all captives held by the Palestinian group Hamas following a fifth hostage-prisoner exchange on Saturday under a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"We will eliminate Hamas, and we will return our hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement, denouncing Hamas as "monsters" after the handover of three hostages in Gaza early Saturday during which they appeared emaciated and were compelled to speak on stage.

