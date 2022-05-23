Scotland Detects Its First Monkeypox Case

Monkeypox: Cases have been detected in the UK, Spain and Portugal. (Representational)

Scotland confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday, Public Health Scotland said in a statement, adding that the person was receiving treatment while their contacts were being traced.

"We are working with NHS Boards (National Health Service) and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice," said Nick Phin, Public Health Scotland's Director of Public Health Science.

