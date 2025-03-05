Loch Ness Monster "Seen" In Scotland Waters, First Sighting In 2025

The first sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 2025 was captured on camera, revealing a "black mass" under the surface of Loch Ness, the world-known water body in Scotland. An onlooker noticed a large dark mass beneath the water near Dores Beach and took a picture of the body part of Scotland's mythical Nessie, the Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit reported.

The sighting continued for a few minutes as the day's perfect weather and water surface provided a clear picture of the fascinating phenomenon.

Nagina Ishaq, the general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said that they have had "numerous observations over the years," but the recent sighting was "particularly captivating."

Ms Ishaq added that the sighting occurred on a day the conditions were "absolutely perfect."

"This could very well be our first significant sighting of the year, further fuelling the mystery surrounding Loch Ness and its most famous resident," she added.

Ms Ishaq noted that they were "committed to uncovering the truth" and "continue to explore every possibility."

Alan Mackenna of the research group Loch Ness Exploration added that it was "fantastic to see the ongoing enthusiasm for scanning the waters of Loch Ness in search of the legendary monster."

Mr Mackenna previously claimed that the riddle of Loch Ness Monster sightings might finally be explained by elusive "standing waves."

A standing wave is created when two boat wakes on the loch surface are travelling in opposite directions and have the same "frequency and amplitude," he added.

It could be produced when the two boat wakes "finally meet and interfere with one another."

The Loch Ness Centre has held some of the biggest surface watch events in the past and is committed to revealing the truth about the Loch Ness Monster.

Hundreds of people from all over the world have attended these wildly popular events, all keen to help unravel one of the world's most enduring mysteries.

However, Dr Kat Bruce, the founder of NatureMetrics, a research centre in London, claimed that, based on tests conducted on the legendary water body, the reported creature was more likely to be a "very big eel."