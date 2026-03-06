Iran's Likely New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's Net Worth, Property Empire

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed his late father as Iran's supreme leader.

Mojtaba has never held an official government position, but he is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mojtaba Khamenei's net worth and properties

Mojtaba Khamenei was sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury in 2019. A report by Bloomberg earlier claimed that Mojtaba allegedly built a large international property and investment network. He invested millions of dollars in Western countries.

His exact wealth is not publicly known, but several media reports suggest he is a multi-millionaire. Reports state that he has bank accounts in Switzerland, a luxury property in the United Kingdom worth more than $138 million and shipping businesses in the Persian Gulf.

Ben Cowdock, a senior investigations lead at Transparency International UK, said, "It's increasingly clear that those close to Iran's political leaders have invested heavily in the UK."

According to the report, he owns several luxurious properties in some of the most elite neighbourhoods of London. One property alone reportedly cost £33.7 million when it was purchased in 2014.

He also owns a luxury villa in Dubai and luxury hotels across Europe, including in cities such as Frankfurt in Germany and Mallorca in Spain.

The report states that money for these purchases was sent through bank accounts in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates. Sources quoted in the report claim that most of the money originally came from Iran's oil sales.

Reports about hidden wealth linked to Mojtaba Khamenei challenge that image, especially at a time when many Iranians are struggling economically, and protests against the government are growing.