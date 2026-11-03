Missing Sailor, 86, And His Dog Rescued After Drifting For Months In Pacific Ocean

An 86-year-old sailor and his dog have been rescued from the Pacific Ocean more than two months after they were reported missing, The Daily Beast reported. The US Coast Guard coordinated the rescue following a multi-day search approximately 460 miles off San Diego.

The vessel had been drifting at sea for over 60 days following equipment failure, leaving the man and his loyal dog stranded far from land with limited supplies. The mariner had not been heard from since August 20.

Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Center Alameda received an alert from an emergency position, which indicated that the radio beacon was registered to Willow Wind.

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A passing commercial cargo ship assisted in the rescue operation, pulling the sailor and his pet safely aboard before medical staff checked them over.

Despite the gruelling two-month ordeal, both were reported to be in surprisingly stable condition.

"When emergency medical personnel were able to evaluate the mariner, he was weak and had difficulty walking, but had no major injuries," the Coast Guard said, as quoted by The California Post.

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Emergency medical personnel transported the mariner to Scripps Mercy Hospital for further evaluation.

"We are grateful to the merchant mariners and Coast Guard crews whose coordinated efforts brought this search to a successful conclusion," Coast Guard Cmdr. Jason Nguyen, Southwest District command center chief, said in a statement.

"This case highlights the importance of carrying emergency communication equipment and creating a float plan, so someone ashore knows your voyage plans."