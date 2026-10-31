Scientists Capture Rare Fish With Transparent Head On Camera For The First Time

Scientists have captured footage of the rare barreleye fish, a deep-sea creature known for its transparent head and unusual green eyes. Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) spotted the fish during an expedition in the Pacific Ocean, about 55 miles off Monterey Canyon, according to NYPost.

The team observed the fish at a depth of around 1,970 feet and recorded it for 20 minutes. The footage shows the creature floating underwater, with its green eyes visible through its transparent head.

The researchers were exploring the ocean aboard the vessel David Packard. They were using a remotely operated vehicle called Doc Ricketts to observe and collect deep-sea creatures when they found the barreleye fish.

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Known scientifically as Macropinna microstoma, the fish is around six inches long and lives in the ocean's twilight and midnight zones, between 2,000 and 2,600 feet below the surface.

The fish is rarely seen because it lives deep underwater. During its 40 years of exploring the ocean depths, the MBARI team had encountered this species only ten times before.

Transparent Head Makes The Fish Unique

The barreleye fish is known for its transparent head, which allows its green eyes to be seen from outside. Its unusual appearance has made it a remarkable creature for scientists to observe.

Steven Haddock, the expedition's senior scientist, described the fish as an amazing creature that looked as if it had been created by an imaginative child.

He explained that historical drawings of specimens collected using fishing nets often showed the fish without its transparent head covering. This made it difficult to recognise that the drawings represented the same species.

Haddock said seeing the fish alive with its transparent head covering intact was a real privilege.

The researchers were able to observe the creature for 20 minutes, giving them time to record its appearance in high-definition footage.

The encounter provided the team with a rare opportunity to film the barreleye fish in its natural deep-sea environment.