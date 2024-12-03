Missing Hannah Kobayashi Seen Crossing Into Mexico Voluntarily: US Police

Los Angeles police have classified Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old who vanished after arriving from Maui, as a voluntary missing person.

New video evidence shows Kobayashi entering Mexico on foot at the San Ysidro port of entry on November 12th.

"As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a press conference.

"She was alone with her luggage and appeared unharmed," he added.

Kobayashi's family reported her missing on November 11th after she failed to board her connecting flight to New York from Los Angeles.

Security footage captured her at various locations in LA between November 8th and 11th. Investigators also determined she retrieved her luggage at LAX and used public transportation to reach the border.

"To date the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play. She is also not a suspect in any criminal activity," McDonnell emphasised. "We respect her right to privacy but understand her family's concern."

Prior to leaving Maui, Kobayashi expressed a desire to disconnect from technology, according to police.

Authorities interviewed individuals Kobayashi interacted with in LA, including someone who met her at LAX. Their statements corroborated with the new video evidence.

The LAPD is urging Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement, or a US embassy to confirm her well-being.

"We've basically done everything we can do at this point, she's left the country, and in another nation now," Chief McDonnell said. He also added that the investigation will not be carried forward to Mexico. If Kobayashi returns to the U.S., law enforcement will be notified, he said.

The announcement comes after the tragic passing of Kobayashi's father, Ryan, who died by suicide on November 24th while searching for his daughter. He was found dead because of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries according to the LA medical examiner.

A GoFundMe established by the family has raised nearly $47,000 to support search efforts and funeral expenses.

