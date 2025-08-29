"I Look Pretty": Minneapolis Shooter Detailed "My Shooting" Outfit In Notebook

The man who opened fire on students and worshippers at a Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday had previously shared the details of what he wanted to wear for "my shooting".

"I don't want to dress girly all the time, but I guess sometimes I really like it. I know I am not a woman, but I definitely don't feel like a man ... I really like my outfit," revealed a translation of parts of Robin Westman's notebooks, mostly written in Cyrillic.

"I look pretty, smart and modest. I think I want to wear something like this for my shooting," the 23-year-old added, as per The NY Post. "I hate my face. I hate when I can see it. I don't want to be seen."

Robin Westman, formerly Robert, opened fire during a morning Mass, killing two children, aged 8 and 10, and injuring 18 others. He reportedly unleashed his guns on the church from outside, shooting through the windows.

Dressed in black and camouflage, Westman used a semi-automatic rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun. Authorities said he failed to access the building as the main doors were barricaded by members of the congregation, potentially preventing a larger tragedy.

Westman was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the church parking lot. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said authorities were investigating the incident and reviewing evidence from the scene.

Federal officials referred to Westman as transgender. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned any attempts to use the shooting to villainise the transgender community. Court documents show that Westman's mother applied for a name change when he was 17, saying that he "identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification," as per The Times.

Authorities have also found disturbing content in Westman's writings and online activity, including references to killing public figures. Some of his YouTube videos contained gun magazines with phrases like "kill Donald Trump", "nuke India," and "for the children" written on them.

Investigators are combing through "hundreds of pages of writing" where Westman reportedly expressed an obsession with killing children and hatred toward various groups. One notebook contained a sticker of an AK-style rifle over a trans equality pride flag and a sticker of the band KMFDM, whose lyrics were also linked to the 1999 Columbine shooting.

A second notebook, more than 60 pages in length and dated as recently as August 21, was similarly written in Cyrillic and remains under review.