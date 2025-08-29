"Coward Took Our Son Away From Us": Father Of 10-Year-Old Killed In Minneapolis Shooting

The father of an 8-year-old child killed in a Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis has spoken out in grief, calling the gunman a coward.

"Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old, Fletcher, away from us," Jesse Merkel told NBC News, adding the shooting stole his son's future.

"Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, or play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming," he said.

Mr Merkel said the loss of young Fletcher left a permanent void. "While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing," he said.

Empathising with the family of the other child, Harper Moyski, killed in the shooting, he said, "I pray that the other victim's family can find some semblance of the same."

"Give your kids an extra hug" was the message Fletcher's father sent out to parents in his son's memory, according to ABC News.

He remembered Fletcher as a child full of life and passions, saying he loved spending time with his family and friends, going fishing and cooking, and "any sport that he was allowed to play."

Mr Merkel also paid tribute to the people who acted bravely and selflessly during the shooting, saying their quick actions prevented the situation from becoming even worse.

He said he heard numerous accounts of the "swift and heroic actions of children and adults alike" from inside the church. "Without these people and their selfless actions, this could have been a tragedy of many magnitudes more. For these people, I'm thankful," he added.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Robin Westman opened fire on students and worshippers at the Annunciation Catholic School, killing two children and injuring at least 18 others. The shooting occurred during a Mass that marked the first week of school.

Later, the shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the church parking lot.